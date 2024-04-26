Patra is the world’s second least walkable city, study finds

Patra ranks as the second least walkable city in the world, trailing only behind Johannesburg, South Africa, a recent study has found.

Situated on the west coast of the Peloponnese, Patra is Greece’s third-largest city, boasting a population of 211,593 as per the 2021 census.

The report, conducted by the price comparison website Compare the Market, examined factors such as walking distances, safety scores, public transport costs, and other criteria to determine the most accessible cities for pedestrians.

Rounding out the top 10 least walkable cities are Dallas, Houston, Manila, Bangkok, Mumbai, Cape Town, Quito, and Chicago.

Patra stands out as the sole European city to rank among the bottom 10, with the next lowest scoring city being Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, at position 30.

Conversely, the research highlights that nine out of the top 10 most walkable cities are in Europe. Munich leads the list, closely followed by Milan, Warsaw, and Helsinki.

Outside of Europe, Tokyo is the only non-European city to secure a spot in the top 10, ranking just above Madrid, Oslo, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam, all of which received high scores for pedestrian-friendliness.