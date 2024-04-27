Brush fire in West Attica partially contained

A fire that broke out midday on Saturday in low-lying brushland near the highway linking the West Attica suburbs of Aegaleo and Aspropyrgos, had been partially contained before sundown, the Fire Service announced.

Traffic has also resumed as normal on the highway, where a section had to be closed for a few hours earlier on Saturday when the blaze got close.

The stretch that was shut down was the Athens-bound section in Aspropyrgos, which runs past several oil distilleries.