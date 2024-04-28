NEWS

Wildfire erupts in rural area in central Greece

A significant mobilization of firefighting forces is underway in Fthiotida, southeastern Thessaly, to combat a blaze that ignited in a rural area.

The fire erupted in Anidro Stylida, prompting an extensive response from both ground and aerial units.

Currently, 36 firefighters, along with two teams of foot patrols and 11 vehicles, are involved in the firefighting efforts.

 Additionally, aerial resources, water-carrying units, and heavy machinery have been deployed to assist in containing the blaze.

