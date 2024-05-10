NEWS

Breast cancer screening program extended

[AP]

More than 20,000 women, equivalent to the population of a city like Grevena in northern Greece or big Cycladic islands including Naxos and Syros, have been diagnosed with breast cancer at an early stage, with greater prospects of curing the disease, thanks to the national Fofi Gennimata initiative.

The breast cancer screening program began in June 2022 for women aged 50 to 69.

Since that time 308,036 mammograms have been performed, and more than 20,330 cases of the disease have been detected, the majority of which were at an early stage.

The screening program includes a free digital mammogram, a free ultrasound, and a free doctor’s visit for women who have found something.

This week the program has advanced to the next stage, now targeting women aged 45 to 49 and 70 to 74, with the total number of new beneficiaries climbing to 566,494.

Health

