Two men in custody for cold-blooded murder near Thessaloniki

Police have detained two suspects identified in the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Holy Saturday in the Thessaloniki suburb of Stavroupoli.

A 50-year-old and his 41-year-old accomplice, subject to warrants from the Thessaloniki prosecutor, face charges including premeditated murder, complicity, illegal possession and use of firearms, arson and extensive damage.

According to police, the suspects arranged to meet the victim on Holy Saturday, during which a dispute ensued, and the 50-year-old allegedly fatally shot the victim.

Authorities discovered the suspects’ burnt getaway vehicle along a Thessaloniki-Moudania highway.

The suspects were apprehended in a rural area of Pieria and will face the prosecutor and interrogation.