Couple suspected of newborn disposal in trash bin

In Vravrona, Attica, police are investigating a case involving a Nepalese couple suspected of disposing of their newborn in the trash.

The investigation began after the 30-year-old woman sought medical attention in Athens Thursday night for severe bleeding, revealing a pregnancy without confirming a birth or miscarriage.

Authorities conducted searches at a local hotel where the couple stayed, finding blood traces in the bathroom and on bed sheets.

The couple is in custody but has not provided information.

Police efforts are focused on confirming the infant’s fate, including extensive searches in nearby trash bins.