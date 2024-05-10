Key suspect remanded in case of killed police officer

NEWS

“Shark,” a prime suspect in the homicide case of a police officer during fan riots in Athens last December was remanded into custody upon his surrender to the authorities. 

The 36-year-old suspect holds a prominent position within the Gate 7 ultras fan club associated with Olympiakos. The individual, accompanied by his legal representative, surrendered Friday. 

Forensic analysis of a sample obtained from the suspect revealed particles consistent with those found on a flare’s casing. Additionally, gunshot residue particles were detected on his hands. Another individual, known as “Romanian,” remains sought in connection with the case.

The 31-year-old officer Giorgos Lyngeridis was struck by a flare during altercations outside the stadium in Rentis. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on December 27 while hospitalized in critical condition.

