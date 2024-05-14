NEWS

Court rules in favour of companies offering minibuses on Uber on islands

The Council of State has ruled that companies can operate minibuses on Greek islands through the Uber platform, annulling a decision by the Deputy Minister of Transportation that said they would have to register their routes two hours in advance.

The judges at the country’s supreme administrative court council based its decision on a 2012 law which allows tourist agencies and rental car providers to use minibuses with up to 9 seats to offer pre-booked transportation services. 

These minibuses may operate during the summer months on islands, with the exception of Crete and Evia. They are forbidden from soliciting custom while moving or stationary, however.

Moreover, the council rejected a request from the Panhellenic Taxi Drivers Association to uphold the deputy minister’s decision. 

