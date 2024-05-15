NEWS

Ebb in Covid vaccinations

Ebb in Covid vaccinations
[InTime News]

There has been a lukewarm response from people aged 60 and over in Greece to the call of the scientific community and health authorities to get the updated vaccine against the coronavirus. 

According to the data published by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention, just 7.1% of people aged 60-69, 11.6% between 70 and 79 and 8.8% aged 80 and above received the jab between September 1 and April 15.

Based on the data posted on emvolio.gov.gr, during this period a total of 337,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Greece regardless of age group.

A total of 37,869 people have died after contracting Covid since it started.

