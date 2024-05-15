Trial of 28 Athens university protesters to continue on May 28

The trial of 28 people arrested on Tuesday in a police operation to remove protesters opposed to Israel’s war in Gaza who were occupying the Athens University Law School will continue on May 28.

As the 28 were arrested in the act, they were swiftly charged and led before the courts.

Ten men and 18 women were arrested in the operation, including 21 Greek citizens and a Spanish man, three French women, two German women, two Italian women and one British woman.

They are charged with disturbing the peace, damaging property, trespass as well as violations of the laws on weapons and flares.

All 21 Greek defendants were released pending the resumption of the trial, but the foreign defendants were remanded in police custody as they present a flight risk.

Athens Single-Member Misdemeanor Court has summoned a police officer and a security guard at the Law School as witnesses.