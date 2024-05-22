Greece lagging behind in clinical research

A lab in the Department of Physics at the National Technical University of Athens. ‘In today’s media-driven world, the exposure of scientists and their discoveries often relies on effective communication,’ the author says.

Despite its high-caliber scientific personnel, Greece continues to have a low share of the clinical studies conducted in Europe.

Some 4,000 clinical studies are conducted annually, primarily for new pharmaceutical treatments in EU countries, with Greece participating in about 200 of them.

According to the National Organization for Medicines,186 new clinical studies were authorized in Greece in 2023, with a total of 948 in 2019-23.

Data published by the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (SFEE) on the occasion of International Clinical Trials Day show that over €44 billion is invested annually in clinical studies in Europe, with Greece absorbing less than €100 million.

“If 1.5% of the total expenditure on drug research and development carried out in Europe was invested in Greece, this would mean €500 million in investments in clinical studies that would lead to €1 billion GDP growth, €180 million in tax revenue and 23,000 new jobs,” SFEE said.