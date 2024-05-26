NEWS

Taps running dry on Corfu due to damaged network

Taps running dry on Corfu due to damaged network

Water outages have become the norm on Corfu and its main town, with many taps suddenly running dry since over a year ago.

People in many areas on the island have been drinking only bottled water from Igoumenitsa on the mainland for almost two decades, due to the poor quality of the water reaching homes, which have no water for hours due to widespread damage to the water supply network.

Residents and municipal authorities are expected to raise the problem with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is scheduled to visit the island next week ahead of the European elections. 

“There are many invisible leaks. At the same time, the crews are repairing the surface damage that is found, which is a lot,” said the mayor of Central Corfu, Stefanos Poulimenos.

The biggest problem, however, at the moment is located in the city of Corfu and mainly in the highest areas. 

Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Restoration of flood-hit railway in central Greece delayed
NEWS

Restoration of flood-hit railway in central Greece delayed

Golden Dawn leader’s release draws criticism
NEWS

Golden Dawn leader’s release draws criticism

Prosecutor appeals court decision to release Golden Dawn leader
NEWS

Prosecutor appeals court decision to release Golden Dawn leader

Family of murdered musician slams GD leader’s early release
NEWS

Family of murdered musician slams GD leader’s early release

Golden Dawn leader to be released from jail 
NEWS

Golden Dawn leader to be released from jail 

Landslide underlines need to map caldera’s slopes
NEWS

Landslide underlines need to map caldera’s slopes