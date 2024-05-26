Taps running dry on Corfu due to damaged network

Water outages have become the norm on Corfu and its main town, with many taps suddenly running dry since over a year ago.

People in many areas on the island have been drinking only bottled water from Igoumenitsa on the mainland for almost two decades, due to the poor quality of the water reaching homes, which have no water for hours due to widespread damage to the water supply network.

Residents and municipal authorities are expected to raise the problem with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is scheduled to visit the island next week ahead of the European elections.

“There are many invisible leaks. At the same time, the crews are repairing the surface damage that is found, which is a lot,” said the mayor of Central Corfu, Stefanos Poulimenos.

The biggest problem, however, at the moment is located in the city of Corfu and mainly in the highest areas.