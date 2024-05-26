NEWS

Link between factory fire, school poisoning probed

[InTime News]

Authorities are examining a possible link of a fire last week at a food factory with a case of mass food poisoning (gastroenteritis) of elementary school pupils in Lamia, central Greece. 

The fire broke out on May 19, a few days after the poisoning incident, and a day before a scheduled inspection by the Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) at the Giannitsis Logistics, which supplied dozens of schools in the area with meals, raising suspicions.

Fire Department officials are reportedly troubled by the instant ignition but also by the delayed notification of the authorities by the first eyewitness while half of the security cameras have reportedly been destroyed.

The first complaints about school meals in Lamia were made by the association of parents and guardians of the 16th Experimental Primary School in May 2023, with talk of hair, pieces of plastic in the packaging, small portions and winter salads (broccoli and cauliflower) that were not well cooked. 

 

Fire Crime

