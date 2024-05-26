NEWS

Violent clash between Greek sports fans in Berlin injures 12

A violent clash between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos basketball fans erupted early Sunday at a Berlin metro station, resulting in 12 injuries, with one in critical condition. 

Authorities reported that around 60 individuals were involved in the altercation. Three of the injured are hospitalized, with one in critical condition. 

The two teams were competing in the Euroleague basketball semi-finals in Berlin. 

A police statement detailed the incident: “Following a physical confrontation at Prenzlauer Allee S-Bahn station, we treated 12 individuals—one with life-threatening injuries, two with serious injuries and nine with minor injuries. Forty-four officers were deployed.”

German news agency DPA reported that baseball bats and clubs were used in the fight.

