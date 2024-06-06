Police continue emptying ‘occupied’ buildings and flats

Greek police reclaimed a building and one apartment from illegal squatters Wednesday as part of continuing efforts to evict so-called “collectives,” often anarchists who systematically appropriate abandoned buildings and residences.

The building, in the Agios Panteleimonas neighborhood in northern Athens, was empty. Eight individuals who gathered to protest were detained and released shortly afterwards.

The collective that had occupied the building has said its aim was to fight gentrification in the area.

Police say they found objects inside that could be used for criminal purposes.

The reclaimed apartment had been abandoned and was used recently by a homeless, drug-addicted woman who died about 10 days ago.

Some of these locations are “reoccupied,” some more than once. Police also plan to clear up occupied locations within state universities.