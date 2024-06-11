One young man killed, two injured in car crash

A 26-year-old man died and his two passengers, aged 24 and 33, were seriously injured in a crash late on Monday night near the seaside town of Aigeira in the northern Peloponnese.

According to the police, the car veered out of control on the old Patra-Corinth national highway and smashed into the perimeter wall of a nearby house.

Rescuers dispatched to the scene confirmed that the driver was killed on impact.

His two passengers were rushed to a local hospital in Aigio where they are reportedly being treated for serious injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.