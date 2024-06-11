Man reportedly admits to trying to rape 11-year-old before killing her

Volunteers help police search for the murder weapon in the field where the girl’s body was found on the outskirts of Myrtia, in Ilia in the western Peloponnese, on Monday. [InTime News]

A 37-year-old convicted child molester who has allegedly confessed to murdering his 11-year-old niece in Ilia in the western Peloponnese on Sunday, reportedly admitted to trying to rape the young girl before killing her on Tuesday.

According to sources, the suspect admitted to stabbing the 11-year-old with a screwdriver when she resisted his attempts and said she would report them to her parents.

The 37-year-old is a cousin to the girl’s mother and best man of her and her husband. He was giving the girl a lift from her house in the seaside village of Myrtia to her grandfather’s when he tried to rape her.

The girl’s body was discovered later in a field after her parents reported her missing and an Amber Alert was issued.

The suspect, who will face a prosecutor on Tuesday, allegedly admitted that he threw the screwdriver he used to stab her in a marsh.

A medical examiner is expected to determine whether the girl had been raped before she was murdered.

The 37-year-old was on release from prison pending his appeal of a conviction for raping a minor in 2017 on the Ionian island of Zakynthos. The girl in that case is said to have been a cousin of the 11-year-old’s father.

State broadcaster ERT said that while he was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment, he was released on the condition that he report of his local police station twice a month.