Crowd assaults reported killer of 11-year-old outside Pyrgos court

Dozens of people gathered outside Pyrgos court assaulted the reported killer of the 11-year-old on Tuesday.

As the police car carrying the 37-year-old suspect approached the court house, dozens of people stormed towards the car and scuffled with the police, which tried to repel them.

Eventually, the police car drove off with the suspect still inside.

It was decided that a prosecutor will visit the alleged killer on the police station to take his testimony.