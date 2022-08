The now-defunct bar at Strefi Hill in Athens’ Exarchia neighborhood in an image taken Friday. A municipal project to revamp the dilapidated site, also with funds from a real estate investment company, has run into opposition from local community groups who say authorities aim to “privatize” the public space.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy