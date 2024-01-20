Guarding a taboo

The first reactions to the planned opening of higher education are as expected.

College sit-ins and the hurling of petrol bombs confirm that the government is attempting to break a taboo of the era following the restoration of democracy, which by now is only being defended by a rearguard minority.

But the reactions of unionized students and professors have long since ceased to echo the anxieties of the majority of the student body and the academic community.

A closed state-run university cannot be a good university.