SOCIETY

Athenians not impressed by Grand Walk, survey finds

athenians-not-impressed-by-grand-walk-survey-finds
[InTime News]

The Grand Walk, a series of pedestrian paths and bicycle lanes introduced on central thoroughfares in downtown Athens last year, has failed to wow city folk, a survey by two universities has found.

In fact, 87.8% of the respondents to the survey conducted by Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University and the capital’s Panteion University on 1,108 people who either live or work in downtown Athens, were “not at all” or “only slightly” pleased with the intervention. 

Moreover, 89.4% said it has been badly designed and 89.3% felt that their needs were not considered. One in three said the Grand Walk has not created more problems in the city center but has not solved any either. More specifically, just 18% of respondents said it helped reduce traffic.

The greatest number of positive responses (25.4%) were to whether it has increased public space.

City Life Survey
READ MORE
aristotelous-square-redesign-to-reveal-traces-of-old-urban-fabric
SOCIETY

Aristotelous Square redesign to reveal traces of old urban fabric

work-begins-on-syntagma-square-makeover
SOCIETY

Work begins on Syntagma Square makeover

[A view of Lycabettus Hill after the makeover/Athens City Hall]
SOCIETY

Iconic Lycabettus Hill makeover moving ahead

syntagma-square-makeover-set-for-august-start
SOCIETY

Syntagma Square makeover set for August start

[InTime News]
NEWS

Athens mayor says Syntagma, Panepistimiou revamps to start soon

Nikos Ballas, 31, wearing a protective face mask, works at Cosmos Aluminium factory in Larissa, July 8. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Greek metalworking firm offers workers cash bonus for Covid-19 vaccinations