Athenians not impressed by Grand Walk, survey finds

The Grand Walk, a series of pedestrian paths and bicycle lanes introduced on central thoroughfares in downtown Athens last year, has failed to wow city folk, a survey by two universities has found.

In fact, 87.8% of the respondents to the survey conducted by Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University and the capital’s Panteion University on 1,108 people who either live or work in downtown Athens, were “not at all” or “only slightly” pleased with the intervention.

Moreover, 89.4% said it has been badly designed and 89.3% felt that their needs were not considered. One in three said the Grand Walk has not created more problems in the city center but has not solved any either. More specifically, just 18% of respondents said it helped reduce traffic.

The greatest number of positive responses (25.4%) were to whether it has increased public space.