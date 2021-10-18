iamremarkable-by-google-comes-to-greece

Google is organizing its second Greek installment of an online event aimed at empowering women and other underrepresented groups by encouraging them to open up and take pride in their accomplishments.

Running October 18-22, #IamRemarkable comprises seminars, workshops and lectures from accomplished individuals and officials in various fields.

“We are the ones who often hold ourselves back with excuses like ‘I was just doing my job’ or by hiding our accomplishments behind the ‘we.’ Our achievements will not speak for themselves, so we must become their voice,” says Spyridoula Drakopoulou, coordinator of the initiative in Greece.