#IamRemarkable by Google comes to Greece

Google is organizing its second Greek installment of an online event aimed at empowering women and other underrepresented groups by encouraging them to open up and take pride in their accomplishments.

Running October 18-22, #IamRemarkable comprises seminars, workshops and lectures from accomplished individuals and officials in various fields.

“We are the ones who often hold ourselves back with excuses like ‘I was just doing my job’ or by hiding our accomplishments behind the ‘we.’ Our achievements will not speak for themselves, so we must become their voice,” says Spyridoula Drakopoulou, coordinator of the initiative in Greece.

South African Ambassador to Greece Beryl Sisulu (l) and George Bizos’ granddaughter Sophia Bizos (r) unveil the plaque on the newly named George A. Bizos Square in Vasilitsi, in Messinia, on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by local government officials and several members of Bizos’ family. [Messinia Press]
Paying tribute to the ‘treasured’ life of George Bizos

