Greece to launch its own version of PISA tests

[InTime News]

Greece is launching its own version of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), an initiative of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that gauges education standards.

The Greek version of the initiative will be launched in pilot form this spring and will entail some 12,000 pupils in the 12- and 15-year-old age groups sitting exams in Modern Greek and mathematics. The questions on the exams will be drawn from a larger list compiled by a committee of experts. The test will be anonymous and will not count toward the students’ regular school report cards.

The aim of the program is to assess performance levels at Greek schools and identify areas where improvements are needed. The initiative comes in response to Greece’s poor performance in the 2018 PISA, where it came, among 78 countries, in 42nd place in reading, 43rd in math and 44th in science.

[Shutterstock]
Lack of reporting points to taboo on abortions