SOCIETY CLIMATE EMERGENCY

Environmental relay to pass through 18 countries

Environmental relay to pass through 18 countries
British participants in the Running Out of Time relay pose for a photo in London. [Running Out of Time]

Environmental organizations in Europe are calling for urgent climate action with the longest nonstop relay ever attempted across the continent, with runners, cyclists and sailors passing a baton hand-to-hand containing a climate message from young people to the decision makers at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27.

The Running Out of Time relay, which started last Friday from Glasgow, where the previous climate summit took place, will cross 18 countries – among them Greece – and will end in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where the next 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference will take place on November 6-18.

The baton will pass through Greece between October 24 and 27, starting from Lake Prespa and ending in the seaside suburb of Palaio Faliro, in southern Athens. From there it will sail to Cyprus, then to Israel and from there to Egypt.

The main coordinator in Greece is the Hellenic Society for the Protection of Nature (EEPF).

“Thousands of people will carry the baton hand-to-hand, highlighting with their participation the need for cooperation at all levels, to keep alive the hope for a sustainable planet for us and our children,” said EEPF President Nikos Petrou. “The action aims to increase pressure on governments to take meaningful climate action. And at the same time it points out the need for a substantial environmental education.”

At this point, 60% of the necessary entries have been filled. Those interested in donating or participating can visit the link www.eepf.gr/en/running-out-of-time.

 

Climate Crisis Sports

