Experience the spirit of the Tour de France at ancient Olympia

Have you ever dreamed of participating in the Tour de France? On April 1, 2023, amateur riders from Greece and around the globe will gather at Ancient Olympia to take part in the inaugural edition of “L’Étape Greece,” the latest in the international series of the legendary Tour de France, the world’s oldest and most prestigious bicycle race.

Participants can register for one of two circular routes: the 150km Race or the 75km Ride, both starting and finishing at the world famous UNESCO World Heritage Site, birthplace of the Olympic Games. Last minute registration for both formats remains open until March 20.

Open to amateurs, riders will be given the opportunity to compete in Sprint & KOM/QOM (“King/Queen of the Mountain” – fastest rider for a given segment) classifications, alongside seasoned veterans and Tour de France champions. The event will also give riders the chance to win one of four official Tour de France jerseys, including the coveted Yellow Jersey for the overall winners (male and female) of each format.

Both routes have been specially designed by experts to replicate the challenges and demands of the gruelling multi-stage race in France, while showcasing the unspoiled natural beauty of the western Peloponnese and the region around the archaeological site of Olympia, known as the “Valley of the Gods.” Along the way, riders will encounter picturesque villages amid vast olive groves, ancient temples, Byzantine churches, and lush, green mountains covered with wildflowers.

In a bid to offer the experience to as many people as possible, on April 2, the event will host a 28km-family ride and a 0.5km kids race. As above, registration for both remains open until March 20.

The legendary Tour de France was first organized in 1903, and has been held annually ever since (excepting the two World Wars). Consisting of 21 stages, and held over the course of 23 days, the 3,500km-race is widely regarded as one of the toughest sporting events in the world. Cyclists tackle flat, hilly and notoriously challenging mountain stages, in both the Pyrenees and the Alps, ending the race on the the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

“The Tour de France is the world’s greatest cycling race. Each year it is passionately followed by fans around the world so it has naturally given rise to L’Étape by Tour de France,” says Christian Prudhomme, Tour de France director. Beginning in 1993, the series has now expanded to 21 international locations, including China, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil and Australia.

The latest edition in Greece will combine the breathtaking landscape, history and cultural heritage of the western Peloponnese, with the spirit and unique atmosphere of the world’s biggest cycling event.

For any riders out there aspiring to become the next four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome, or Annemiek van Vleuten, winner of the first Tour de France Femmes in 2022, the top three finishers (male and female) in the 150km-Race will qualify for and get free registration for the Tour de France this July. All other participants in the event (or any other l’Etape by Tour de France events around the world) will be granted an exclusive registration period for L’Etape du Tour in France.

April 1:

“The Race” (150km, altitude 2,300m)

“The Ride” (75km, altitude 1,150m).

April 2:

“Family Ride” (28km)

“Kids Race” (0.5km)

Start and Finish line: Ancient Olympia

This article first appeared on Greece Is (www.greece-is.com), an English-language publishing initiative by Kathimerini.