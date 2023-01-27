SOCIETY

Athens Jewish Community marks National Holocaust Remembrance Day

[InTime News]

The Athens Jewish Community, and the Regional Government of Attica, organized an event on Thursday to mark the National Remembrance Day of the Greek Jewish Martyrs and Heroes of the Holocaust. Speakers at the event included Education Minister Niki Kerameus, President of the Athens Jewish Community Albertos Tarampoulous, and the Ambassador of Israel in Greece Noam Katz.

“Our guiding principle in dealing with the Holocaust must be remembrance. In the Jewish tradition there is a Mitzvah, a command called Zahor. Zahor is the command to remember. It is much more beyond not forgetting. It is an active remembrance that people must work on every day and is more important than ever,” said Ambassador Katz.

Education Minister Kerameus outlined how her ministry has taken action to though programs and initiatives to commemorate the holocaust and eliminate incidents of antisemitism in Greece’s schools.

“Through knowledge and education we built walls against incidents of absolutism, shielding our values and democratic ideals, the human rights that were so violently trodden on in the bleakest days of humanity,” she said, adding that “it is our priority to make students aware, educate their teachers, publicly condemn incidents of vandalism at religious sites, and keep memories alive.”

Community 1821 Anniversary

