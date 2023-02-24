Video highlights impact of war on Ukraine’s ethnic Greek community

The Canadian Embassy in Athens has released a short video to mark the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The video, which was produced in collaboration with the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), focuses on the impact of the war on southern Ukraine, where large populations of Ukrainians of Greek heritage live.

The video was presented at an event hosted at Athens City Hall on Thursday, together with the embassies of Ukraine and Sweden. The screening was followed by a panel discussion on the devastating effects of the war on the Greek communities in Ukraine.

“We stand with Ukraine, as they defend their rights and the principles of the UN Charter of Human Rights and democracy. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be ensured,” said Canadian Ambassador Anna-Karine Asselin.

“The war has had a devastating impact on the Greek speaking communities in Ukraine, and it is crucial that we raise awareness of their plight.”