Budding astronomers and astrophysicists get their day in Volos

The city of Volos in central Greece is hosting the second International Olympiad on Astronomy & Astrophysics for Juniors on September 24-30, welcoming experts and youngsters from China and India to Romania, Ukraine and Sweden, among other countries. 

Headed by University of Thessaly professors Loukas Zachilas and Theodoros Karakasidis, the event’s purpose, according to the organizers, is to “introduce early high school students to the marvels of the Cosmos.” 

Stamatios Krimigis, head emeritus of the Space Department Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, is one of the key speakers.

