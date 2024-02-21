Greece’s youngest hauler

A little while back, a message appeared on Maria Biniola’s Facebook wall. It was from her mother, Giota Kiropoulou, and it read: “Besides my daughter, I realized that while some spend their entire lives figuring out who they really are, others know it from the moment they come into the world. I feel fortunate that my daughter is my role model.” For a family accustomed to journeys, this one was the most significant. It involved the parents deeply accepting in their hearts that their daughter would follow in their tire tracks on the roads, doing what she truly desires – climbing into the truck, traveling and driving. Two years later, they have affirmed that her decision wasn’t just correct; it was the only one possible.

At 22 years old today, Maria, hailing from Alexandria in the regional unit of Imathia, is likely the youngest female truck driver in Greece, or at least among the youngest. “All I can say is that I don’t know anyone younger than me [in this job],” she told Kathimerini. Operating a DAF XF, one of the trucks in the family business, she navigates national roads daily, transporting various goods. Currently, it’s predominantly factory waste, occasionally cotton, and at times, fruit. During our conversation, she said she had just returned from a trip to Thessaloniki.

As she recounted her journey, all paths converged at the steering wheel. Her father, Vassilis Biniolas, worked as a truck driver, and her mother was a skilled operator of earthmoving machinery. “As a child, I begged my dad to take me on trips. I loved bringing my toys on the truck and traveling. It was cool to be in such a large vehicle, powerful, with everything below appearing small.” She fondly recalls her father occasionally picking her up from school in the truck, honking as he passed by, with kids running to the windows to catch a glimpse of the impressive vehicle.

Some of those kids now express the same admiration for Maria’s truck. They all request a short ride or to be taken on a route. In truth, she anticipated the support of her friends.

What she wasn’t certain about was support from the industry. “When I began as a truck driver, I worried about how people in the profession would receive me. I was quickly proven wrong. Those in this field are incredibly friendly, warm, almost like a family. Everyone was ready to assist me right from the start.”

I bring up the abuse often directed against women behind the wheel. Does the same hold true in the professional driving world? “Whatever I’ve heard, it’s mostly from older generations, from individuals with traditional views who remain skeptical about the idea of a woman driving a truck. However, my younger colleagues are much more open-minded.”

After all, they witness the skill with which she handles the substantial vehicle, executing graceful parking maneuvers. “Men can be a bit more awkward,” she remarks with a laugh. And less delicate. “If you’re upset, it will reflect in your driving. You can’t drive while in a rage; you’ll make a mistake, and there won’t be time to correct it.” In any case, she doesn’t pay much attention to other people’s comments. “I do the same with my father, and it bothers him. I don’t always listen when he tells me something. I prefer to do things my way first, and if I can’t succeed, then I’ll seek advice.”

However, the guidelines he provided before handing over the DAF’s steering wheel are treated like gospel. “To be attentive to everyone, to make eye contact to ensure they see me, to honk the horn because sometimes they forget to maintain proper distances. Every morning, to inspect the belts, tires, lights. And not to blast the music too loudly. A truck is not a car.”