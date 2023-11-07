Driven by the notion of philotimo

US Congressman John Sarbanes is seen at the Capitol in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018. ‘As Greece’s economy rebounds and its strategic importance in the Eastern Mediterranean region continues to grow, the appreciation for our alliance has also grown within the Congress,’ he told Kathimerini. [AP]

John Sarbanes’ decision to step down from active politics took many in Washington by surprise and saddened the Greek-American community, as it also did Greece and Cyprus, who are losing a reliable and effective ally in Washington, DC.

Even though his re-election was practically guaranteed – he was voted in again just a year ago with a landslide 60% – the 62-year-old Democratic congressmen for Maryland will not be running next November, choosing instead to serve society through other activities of a not-for-profit nature.

In this interview with Kathimerini, Sarbanes talks about his political career, which focused largely on promoting transparency and democratic rights, supporting the vulnerable, protecting the environment and tackling climate change, as well as improving elements of the health and education systems.

For the first time in 54 years, there will be no Sarbanes in the American legislature, as his father, Paul, was the most influential Greek American in the country’s political history, having served for six years in Congress and 30 as a senator.

Moderate but effective, John Sarbanes – respected across the political spectrum – radiates the same ethos and seriousness as his father. His departure is a loss not only to the Greek community, but also to the Democratic Party and Congress of an exceptional politician and a person with values and principles, a rare breed nowadays.

Looking back on your 17 years in the House, what are the main issues you dealt with, the accomplishments, as well as any disappointments that stand out?

I believe in public service. My proudest accomplishment is the public trust bestowed on me for what will be 18 years when this term ends. I am grateful for that honor. It will take time to sort through all that I have experienced as a member of Congress, but I can say with certainty that for over a decade my commitment to strengthening our democracy has been my top legislative priority in Congress. To that end, it has been among my greatest honors to author and carry the For the People Act – now known as the Freedom to Vote Act – the House Democratic Caucus’ number one legislative priority for three consecutive Congresses. This legislation reflects our shared commitment to ensuring every American has a voice and a vote in our democracy and that our government officials are responsive to the public interest – not the special interests. While we fell short of the votes needed to change Senate rules to pass and enact this legislation last Congress, I am extremely proud that we have put these issues squarely before the Congress and will continue to work towards its passage. My heritage has played a key role in defining my commitment to public service, and on the matter of democracy reform, I can say that I am always inspired by the well-founded claim that our ancient ancestors invented democracy. With that distinction, however, comes the responsibility to do all we can to preserve democracy in the modern age. That is no small endeavor.

A cornerstone for a healthy and strong society is the pursuit of education for all. Education cannot become a luxury for the few, and so another legislative accomplishment that I point to is my role in helping create the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program – a federal student loan forgiveness program that helps alleviate the student debt burden for individuals who want to pursue important, rewarding careers as teachers, first responders, civil servants, and workers in the nonprofit sector. Especially as the Biden administration has taken actions to strengthen this program and ensure it lives up to its full potential, I am gratified that it has had a positive impact on millions of American students.

Why did you decide to leave, and why now? What’s next in your life?

People may wonder why I would choose to leave Congress at this moment. It’s for all the same reasons that I chose to run for elected office in the first place. My family taught me that, wherever you are in your life’s trajectory, you should find the best and most effective way to serve. That was what motivated me to spend nearly two decades in Congress. But at this juncture, I am convinced that the best way for me to serve is to pursue other projects that can put my skills and talents to use. The importance of service to the community was a value that my father instilled in his children and it’s a value that he learned from his own parents – first-generation immigrants who came from the Laconia region of Greece in the early 1900s. Volunteering in your community, helping local organizations, building civic infrastructure are all ways to make a difference. These are activities that were part of my life before coming to Congress and I am excited about getting back to that kind of work. I believe it is inherent in the Greek character to help others and build community. Years ago, I coined the phrase “Hellenism in the Public Service” to describe this commitment. From my own involvement in such efforts, I have gained a deeper appreciation that philotimo is not about the position you hold or the title you have. It’s about the big and little ways each of us can improve the lives of others. That is what led me to seek elected office and what now inspires me to give back in other ways.

And I want to say thank you to the many amazing individuals and organizations in the Greek community who embraced my entry into elected office and placed their trust in me to be a champion of the strong relationship between the United States, Greece and Cyprus. During my time in Congress, I have participated in many important and challenging legislative battles, but I always felt encouraged to move forward by the showing of support and appreciation from those who value a government of, by and for the people.

Will energy and the environment remain on your radar as the challenges for the US and the world are huge?

Absolutely, I will continue to focus on climate change and the many different strategies we can deploy to combat this existential crisis, including accelerating our transition to a clean energy portfolio. My experience serving on the Energy and Commerce Committee in Congress has positioned me well to contribute my perspective on these important issues and I look forward to that opportunity in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.

I am committed to our environment and feel that my longstanding efforts to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay through the establishment of the Chesapeake Watershed Investments for Landscape Defense (WILD) Act, which supports fish and wildlife habitat restoration efforts, and securing increased funding for the critical work of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program, the Chesapeake Gateways and Water Trails Program, and more, have had a positive impact on our environment. As we have worked to advance our transition to a cleaner, greener future that will combat the climate crisis while creating good jobs for Maryland and the nation, I have also been especially proud to help empower the next generation of environmental stewards by enacting legislation – the No Child Left Inside Act – to bolster and expand outdoor, environmental learning experiences. Our environment knows no national borders, and it is vital for the world to work together on climate change. I am very keen to see the people of Greece, who are stewards of several ancient seas, take a leadership role in this area. I have long cheered on Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew’s commitment to the environment, which has earned him the moniker The Green Patriarch.

Finally, I take great pride in serving as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee throughout some of its most pivotal legislative moments – from the passage of the Affordable Care Act and responding to a global pandemic to the Inflation Reduction Act. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to advance policies to support school-based health centers, lower prescription drug prices, ensure a strong healthcare workforce and respond to the mental and behavioral health crises.

How do you assess the US domestic scene – from January 6 and the repeated failed attempts by the majority to elect a speaker, to the extreme right and left taking over at the expense of moderate voices?

I’ll again note my long-standing efforts at democracy reform. A strong, inclusive, just and informed society are the ingredients for a successful democracy. As our nation contends with the rise of political extremism, it can be easy to feel discouraged. But people of good faith can overcome this challenge by bringing a steady, thoughtful perspective into the political agora, finding common ground, and working collectively to build a better world. In a democratic society, that is the responsibility and the privilege of every individual.

Greece & Turkey

How has the image of Greece changed, if at all, during your legislative career, from post-Olympics Greece to the economic crisis, to the present?

Throughout my time in Congress, my colleagues – along with every administration Democratic and Republican – have understood the importance of Greece as a steadfast ally of the United States. At critical moments, particularly during the economic crisis, the United States has worked to bolster Greece, knowing that in the long run, a strong Greece means a more durable and lasting partnership between our two countries. As Greece’s economy rebounds and its strategic importance in the Eastern Mediterranean region continues to grow, the appreciation for our alliance has also grown within the Congress. I am particularly proud of the passage of the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, which has established a foundation for many different forms of collaboration and innovation between the United States, Greece and Cyprus.

How has it been working with different governments in both Washington and Athens?

Over the years, I have seen that, regardless of which party is leading the government in Washington or Athens, the US-Greece bond is very strong. I attribute that to shared values and mutual respect between the American people and the Greek people. It makes me proud to be a Greek American.

How has the bilateral cooperation in defense and energy – Souda Bay, Alexandroupoli, F-16s and F-35s etc – developed?

The bilateral cooperation in defense and energy between Greece and the United States has evolved in a way that enhances the interests of both countries. Souda Bay provides the United States with a critical base of operations in the Eastern Mediterranean while the infrastructure investments in Alexandroupoli are advancing a new paradigm of energy security that will help provide long-term stability in the region. At the same time, the United States recognizes that Greece contends daily with threats to its own security and economic interests. That makes reinforcement of Greece’s military capacity a priority, particularly when it comes to Turkey. This is what drives the US interest in supplying Greece with new F-35s, while being careful about the sale of F-16s to Turkey. Greece is the ally we can depend on when the chips are down and the United States should demonstrate through words and actions that we do not take that commitment for granted.

What about Turkey’s image during these last 17 years?

There is no question that Turkey’s image in Congress has suffered in recent years. A turning point came when President Erdogan unleashed his security detail to violently attack American citizens peacefully protesting outside the Turkish Embassy in Sheridan Circle in Washington. At that moment, many members of Congress were jolted into seeing Turkey through a new set of eyes. There is now broad understanding that it is prudent to bring skepticism and a demand for accountability to all our interactions with Turkey. Looking at current events as well as looking backward through that lens reveals that Turkey cannot be relied upon as an American ally or a NATO ally.

The two wars

How are you “coping” with two major global conflicts: Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas?

These two conflicts present a great challenge to the United States, but also compel America to exercise its leadership. In Congress, I have consistently voted in favor of legislation aimed at delivering aid to Ukraine and will continue to do so in my remaining 14 months. In addition, I support providing additional US aid to Israel to combat the threat of Hamas as well as delivering critical humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.