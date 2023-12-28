Poetry collection by Dr Georgios Pavlakis presented at Hellenic Center in Maryland

The poetic collection “Perasmena Paramythia” (Bygone Fairytales) by prominent Greek physician-researcher Doctor Georgios Pavlakis was presented on Thursday, December 14, at the Hellenic Center in Bethesda, Maryland, US.

The event, organized by KYKLOS/PROMITHEAS, featured John Yamanis as the host, with Nicholas Patronas as the moderator. Panelists included Dr Pavlakis, Panagiotis Lampropoulos, Magdalini Kantartzi, and Vlasia Vasikeri.

Dr Pavlakis, known for over 40 years of medical research at US National Health Institutes, gained visibility during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, after emphasizing the importance of vaccines.

Pavlakis has been living in the United States for close on five decades, but his mind is always on Greece and more specifically on the events surrounding the November 17, 1973 Athens Polytechnic Uprising. As a medical student at the time, he was on the front line of the revolt, helping injured fellow students and seeing others expire in the brutal crackdown by the military.

His poetry collection “Bygone Fairytales,” a symbolic title that expresses sentiments long held inside, is the first of his literary works published fifty years from the 1973 student uprising.

The presentation in Maryland, streamed online via Zoom, allowed a wide audience to join the discussion.

Notably, the proceeds from book sales were generously donated by Dr Pavlakis to the Hellenic Center in Washington, D.C.