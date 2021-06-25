Petrounias wins gold in Doha, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Lefteris Petrounias secured his place at the Tokyo Olympics later this year after winning gold at the rings at the Doha gymnastics World Cup on Friday.

The Greek gymnast secured a massive 15,500 — he had to score at least 15,334 to qualify.

He was followed by 2012 Olympic gold medallist Arthur Zanetti from Brazil and Ahmad Kohani Mahdi from Iran who won the bronze.

Another Greek, Antonis Tantalidis, 24, came third in the final of the floor exercise to win his first medal in a World Cup.

The 2021 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital between 23 July and 8 August. They were postponed last year because of Covid-19.