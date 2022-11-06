Greens salvage draw in derby with Olympiakos

Andraz Sporar has just equalized for Panathinaikos and is mobbed by his teammates [Intime].

Olympiakos thought it had given new momentum to its season with a triumph at archrival Panathinaikos, until it conceded a late penalty to allow the Super League leader snatch a point and retain its six-point lead at the top of the table even if its has seen its perfect record end.

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos eventually compromised with a 1-1 draw at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium of Athens, in a Derby of Eternal Rivals that will be remembered for the sting in its tail.

Olympiakos was the better team for most of the game, but had to wait till the 84th minute to make its supremacy count, when Youssef El-Arabi crossed to Pep Biel and he opened the score for the visitors, who therefore came mighty close to victory.

Yet just when it all appeared lost for the Greens, Avila conceded a completely needless penalty fouling Fotis Ioannidis right at the end of time added-on, giving Andraz Sporar the chance to equalize from the spot; he did so and gave the hosts the feeling of victory despite this being their sole time so far this season they have not won.

AEK drew 1-1 at Asteras Tripolis on Sunday, as its converted penalty by Nordin Amrabat was canceled by Xesc Regis Crespi. That’s also put an end to AEK winning streak.

With Volos also dropping two points at Lamia in a very entertaining 2-2 draw, the team to benefit most this weekend has been PAOK, with its 2-0 home result against PAS Giannina. Two early goals by Sverrir Ingi Ingasson and Stefan Schwab gave PAOK all three points in Toumba on Saturday.

Panathinaikos is on 31 points from 11 games, AEK has 25, Olympiakos and Volos share the third spot with 21, and PAOK is on 19 points.

Ionikos scored its first win of the season upsetting host OFI at Iraklio, while Panetolikos and Levadiakos shared a goalless draw, as did Atromitos and Aris in Peristeri.