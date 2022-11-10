Olympiakos and AEK win ahead of their face-off

Panathinaikos will finish top of the table at the halfway point of the regular season this Sunday, having secured a six-point lead, to claim the informal title of the “winter champion” after beating Panetolikos on the road, while AEK and Olympiakos returned to winning ways ahead of their clash in Piraeus on Sunday.

Panetolikos is always a place Panathinaikos has trouble visiting, but on Wednesday the Greens emerged victorious with a 1-0 score thanks to a 78th minute goal by substitute Fotis Ioannidis.

AEK stayed six points behind Panathinaikos with an emphatic 3-0 result over bottom team OFI in Athens on Wednesday, goals coming from Levi Garcia, Mijat Gacinovic and Petros Mantalos.

Olympiakos is a further four points behind, but did grab a 1-0 win at Levadiakos on Wednesday. The Reds had Thanassis Androutsos to thank for his 40th-minute goal at Livadia.

Volos is level on points with Olympiakos, as joint third, beating visiting PAS Giannina 2-1 on Thursday.

PAOK overcame host Ionikos on Thursday with a 3-0 score, after goals by Filipe Soares, Nelson Oliveira and Douglas Augusto. It still is two points behind Olympiakos and Volos.

Aris was even more emphatic, thrashing visiting Lamia 5-0 on Tuesday. Luis Palma scored a hat-trick, while Fabiano and Andre Gray were also on the scoresheet.

Atromitos moved up to seventh thanks to a 2-0 home win against Asteras Tripolis on Wednesday.