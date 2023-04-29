SPORTS BASKETBALL

Uphill battle now for the Reds

Uphill battle now for the Reds
[Intime News]

Fenerbahce snatched home advantage away from Olympiakos on Friday with its win in Piraeus that has the best-of-five series tied 1-1 on the way to the Euroleague Final Four.

The Greek champion triumphed in Game 1 of the series on Wednesday thanks to a stunning second-half performance at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus, winning 79-68 for 1-0.

The Reds were tight in defense containing the often frustrated Istanbul team of Greek coach Dimitris Itoudis and deservedly won, having Sasha Vezenkov score 19 points and Isiah Canaan 18.

However in Game 2 on Friday, the solid first period did not suffice for the Greeks, who went down 82-78, as the visitors had more chances to attack, with three times as many offensive rebounds and half of Olympiakos’ 14 turnovers.

Kostas Sloukas and Vezenkov made 18 points each, but the Reds’ foreign stars underperformed on the night.

All this means Olympiakos must go to Turkey next week and win at least one of the two games in order to stay in contention. Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, in Istanbul.

Basketball Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Reds beat Baskonia and finish top of the Euroleague table
BASKETBALL

Reds beat Baskonia and finish top of the Euroleague table

Reds and Greens fail to meet expectations
BASKETBALL

Reds and Greens fail to meet expectations

Reds make a habit of beating the Greens
BASKETBALL

Reds make a habit of beating the Greens

Reds secure Euroleague playoffs’ home advantage
BASKETBALL

Reds secure Euroleague playoffs’ home advantage

Reds and Greens fail to match Euroleague opponents
BASKETBALL

Reds and Greens fail to match Euroleague opponents

Reds clinch playoff spot, Greens win in France
BASKETBALL

Reds clinch playoff spot, Greens win in France