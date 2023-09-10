SPORTS SOCCER

Three easy points for spectacular Greece against Gibraltar

Two goals each by Mavropanos and Masouras, plus one from Pelkas

[Intime]

Greece rebounded from its 3-0 loss at the Netherlands last Thursday beating Gibraltar 5-0 at home on Sunday for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It was men against boys in the OPAP Arena of Nea Filadelfia, as the Greek professionals were far superior to their semi-professional visitors.

Iin the first half, in particular, the players of Gus Poyet offered fans a spectacular offensive performance, with 14 goal efforts to Gibraltar’s zero.

Dimitris Pelkas opened the score from the ninth minute and West Ham’s Dinos Mavropanos doubled Greece’s lead on the 23rd. Taxi Fountas had a spectacular goal disallowed as offside.

In the second half, that did not have the pace of the first, Giorgos Masouras made it 3-0 on the 70th, Mavropanos added his second on the 82nd and Masouras completed the routing in injury time.

Greece has now got nine points from five games, tied in second with the Netherlands but having played a game more than the Dutch.

Up next Greece is traveling to Ireland for a crucial away fixture on October 13.

Soccer

