UEFA provides evidence about suspect soccer games

UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, has sent a total of 23 files with evidence of dozens of suspect soccer matches in Greece to the Parliament’s Committee on Cultural Affairs and the judiciary. 

State broadcaster ERT said the committee’s chairman informed members on Wednesday about the existence of the files.

The soccer matches that have been identified as suspicious by UEFA are currently being investigated by the judiciary. 

Committee Chairman Christos Kellas told members that the files concern Super League 2 games in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

As stated in the memo attached to the files, UEFA has informed the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), which in turn informed the sports prosecutor, the deputy minister of sport and the Committee for Educational Affairs in Parliament. However, that matter is solely under the purview of Greece’s sports justice system, as Parliament has no other involvement. 

