SPORTS SOCCER

Penalty drama sees AEK and Olympiakos eliminated from Cup

Aris keeper Julian Cuesta saved two penalties by AEK players [Intime].

The round-of-16 games of the Greek Cup offered plenty of drama on Wednesday, with holder AEK and Olympiakos eliminated by Aris and Panathinaikos respectively, both in the penalty shootouts.

In Piraeus Olympiakos and Panathinaikos ended up scoreless after 120 minutes, having played out a 1-1 draw in Athens a week earlier.

Then in the shootout Panathinaikos won 7-6, with keeper Yury Lodygin saving an Olympiakos penalty and Mady Camara missing the target in the last kick.

In Thessaloniki, Aris eliminated AEK in the shootout with Julian Cuesta, its goalkeeper, being the hero having played with an injury and needing an injection to start the game.

After a goalless first leg, Wednesday’s game finished 1-1, with Mijat Gacinovic giving AEK a first-half lead and Loren Moron heading in the equalizer. There were no goals in extra time and Cuesta saved two penalty kicks to give Aris a 4-2 win in the penalties.

OFI scraped through its tie with Kifissia, drawing 1-1 away after winning 3-1 at home, Atromitos overcame second-division Larissa 4-0 on Tuesday (1-1 in the first leg) and Panetolikos beat Athens Kallithea 5-4 on aggregate (3-2 at home and 2-2 away).

On Thursday Niki Volou greets Levadiakos for the last ticket to the quarterfinals. The first leg finished 1-1.

There was also a game played for the quarterfinals on Wednesday, with PAOK thrashing Panserraikos 4-0 away and looking good for a spot in the semis.

Soccer Panathinaikos Olympiakos

