Goal feast for Super League leaders

Super League leaders scored plenty of goals on Sunday in their comfortable wins that left the situation unchanged at the top of the table.

PAOK downed hapless host Volos 5-1 to stay joint leader along with Panathinaikos. Kiril Despodov scored a brace for the Thessaloniki team, which also had Thomas Murg, Taison and Stefanos Tzimas on the scoresheet. Volos’ consolation came from Milos Deletic.

Panathinaikos shook off its injury troubles that have left it playing without forwards, to beat sixth Asteras Tripolis 2-0 at home, goals coming from Aitor and Tin Jedvaj.

AEK remained two points off the pace thrashing host Atromitos 5-0 at Peristeri. Ezequiel Ponce marked his return to scoring with a hat trick, as Alexander Callens and Jens Jonsson also found the net.

Olympiakos won 2-1 at Aris on Sunday night, with goals by Fran Navarro and Rodinei. A Quini own goal reduced the arrears for Aris.

PAOK and Panathinaikos are on 44 points from 19 games and they are about to face each other next weekend in Thessaloniki. AEK is on 42 and Olympiakos has risen to 38, while Aris stayed on 30.

In other weekend games, Lamia climbed to seventh downing struggling Kifissia 4-1 at home, Panserraikos defeated PAS Giannina 2-0 away and OFI ended its 11-game winless streak with a 1-0 result over Panetolikos.