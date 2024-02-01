Panathinaikos leaves it late, but books Cup battle with PAOK
PAOK vs Panathinaikos and Panetolikos vs Aris will be the pairings for the Greek Cup semifinals after the quarterfinals’ completion in midweek.
PAOK eliminated Panserraikos with a 9-0 aggregate score, as after its 4-0 victory at Serres on January 17, it won 5-0 at home on Wednesday night.
Its opponent in the semis will be Panathinaikos, that needed an injury-time header by Filip Mladenovic at Peristeri to beat Atromitos 2-0 on Wednesday and advance having lost 2-1 at home.
Panetolikos has made it to the last four of the competition for the first time in its history. The Agrinio team defeated OFI 2-1 away last week and 3-1 at home on Wednesday to set up a clash with Aris.
The Thessaloniki club saw off the only second-division team in the quarterfinals, Niki Volou. After its 3-0 win at home, Aris drew 2-2 at Volos on Tuesday and qualified with a 5-2 score on aggregate.
The home-and-away semifinals will be played in February.