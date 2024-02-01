Panathinaikos leaves it late, but books Cup battle with PAOK

Panathinaikos needed an injury-time header by Filip Mladenovic at Peristeri to beat Atromitos 2-0. [Intime]

PAOK vs Panathinaikos and Panetolikos vs Aris will be the pairings for the Greek Cup semifinals after the quarterfinals’ completion in midweek.

PAOK eliminated Panserraikos with a 9-0 aggregate score, as after its 4-0 victory at Serres on January 17, it won 5-0 at home on Wednesday night.

Its opponent in the semis will be Panathinaikos, that needed an injury-time header by Filip Mladenovic at Peristeri to beat Atromitos 2-0 on Wednesday and advance having lost 2-1 at home.

Panetolikos has made it to the last four of the competition for the first time in its history. The Agrinio team defeated OFI 2-1 away last week and 3-1 at home on Wednesday to set up a clash with Aris.

The Thessaloniki club saw off the only second-division team in the quarterfinals, Niki Volou. After its 3-0 win at home, Aris drew 2-2 at Volos on Tuesday and qualified with a 5-2 score on aggregate.

The home-and-away semifinals will be played in February.