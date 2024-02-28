Lamia makes playoffs for the first time

Lamia has for the first time in its history secured a spot in the top six of the Super League’s regular season that lead to the playoffs, while all four table toppers continued with hard-fought victories, one way or another.

Atromitos defeated Lamia 3-1 on Wednesday, in the midweek set of fixtures, but seventh-placed Asteras Tripolis drew 3-3 at home with Kifissia in a thrilling match, losing all hope of catching Lamia in the final game of the regular season on Sunday.

Leader AEK had to come back from 2-1 down in Athens against PAS Giannina to win 4-2 and preserve its single-point lead over PAOK. The host led through a Damian Szymanski goal. PAS went to half-time 2-1 up thanks to goals from Jan Sobocinski and Panagiotis Tzimas, but within 10 minutes in the second half AEK scored three times: Twice with Ezequiel Ponce and once with Robert Ljubicic.

PAOK defeated nine-man Panserraikos at Serres, through a goal by Giannis Konstantelias and an own goal from Stavros Petavrakis.

Panathinaikos remained three points off the pace downing fifth-placed Aris 2-0 at home, courtesy of goals by Tasos Bakasetas and Fotis Ioannidis.

Olympiakos performed a second comeback show in three days, overturning Panetolikos’s advantage to win 2-1 at Agrinio. The host had led through Frederico Duarte, but a Pedro Silva Torrejon own goal and an Ayoub El Kaabi winner gave the Reds all three points in the end.

Also on Wednesday, Volos moved away from the drop zone with its 3-1 home win over OFI Crete.

AEK leads the table with 58 points, PAOK has 57, Panathnaikos reached 55, Olympiakos is on 53, Aris stayed at 41 and Lamia remained on 34. These six teams will contest the end-of-season playoffs, whose draw will take place on Monday.