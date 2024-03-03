PAOK ends regular season on top, as AEK draws at Aris

PAOK finished first after the regular season of the Super League, and ahead of the playoffs it will have a point’s advantage over AEK that conceded a late equalizer at Aris on Sunday.

The match between Aris and AEK was breathtaking and finished 3-3 with an injury-time penalty kick by the hosts. Nordin Amrabat opened the score for AEK, Giannis Fetfatzidis and Kike Saverio put Aris in front, AEK turned things around with Domagoj Vida and Ezequiel Ponce before Loren Moron gave a point to the Thessaloniki team from the spot.

PAOK has therefore leapfrogged AEK thanks to its 2-0 road win against sixth-placed Lamia, goals coming from Taison and Abdul Rahman Baba.

Olympiakos has moved up to third, as after CAS handed it back the point deducted from the derby with Panathinaikos that was abandoned, the Reds defeated 10-man Volos 3-0 on Sunday. They had Ayoub El Kaabi (twice) and Stevan Jovetic on the scoresheet.

Panathinaikos dropped to fourth with its third draw in the last four games, this time at OFI Crete (2-2). The hosts led twice, first via Jesus Jimenez and then by Aaron Leya Iseka, but the Greens equalized through Fotis Ioannidis and Andraz Sporar.

In other games on Sunday, Kifissia drew 2-2 with Panetolikos, Panserraikos downed Asteras Tripolis 2-1 and PAS Giannina shared a 1-1 draw with Atromitos.

PAOK finished first in the regular season with 60 points, ahead of AEK (59), Olympiakos (57), Panathinaikos (56), Aris (42) and Lamia (34) that make up the top six teams advancing to the playoffs. The draw for the 10-game round-robin playoffs will take place on Monday.

Contesting the playouts will be the other eight teams of the regular season, i.e. Asteras Tripolis (31). Atromitos (28), Panserraikos (27), OFI (25), Panetolikos (20), Volos (20), Kifissia (19) and PAS Giannina (18). The bottom two teamsafter the seven-round mini tournament wil be relegated.