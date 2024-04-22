SPORTS VOLLEYBALL

Olympiakos completes the double in volleyball

[Intime]

Olympiakos has returned to the throne of Greek volleyball, completing the domestic double on Monday with its playoff final victory over archrival Panathinaikos.

The Reds, that last month won the Greek Cup beating Milon in the final, overcame the resistance of Panathinaikos with 3-1 victories in the best-of-five final series of the Volley League.

Olympiakos actually snatched the home advantage away from Panathinaikos, that had topped the table after the regular season, winning at Mets in Game 1 and then triumphing in games 2 and 4 at Rentis, despite losing Game 3 at Mets.

On Monday the Piraeus team won 3-2 (25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 21-25, 15-12) to clinch the title after the closest match of the series.

