Hooligans linked to officer’s death brought before prosecutor

Sixty-seven Olympiakos club hooligans arrested for their involvement in the fatal injury of the riot policeman Giorgos Lygeridis and in at least 14 more cases appeared before a prosecutor on Tuesday.

Thirty-one-year-old Lygeridis was fatally struck by a naval flare last December outside a stadium during a volleyball match in Athens.

The suspects, all organized Olympiakos fans, are described by police sources as leading members of Gate 7 (the ultras). They are to be charged on a case-by-case basis with incitement and complicity in the killing of the officer. According to information, 63 of them are also expected to be charged with participation in a criminal organization.

Some of them were found to have had not only a physical presence but also an organizational role in the attacks on the riot police unit outside the Melina Merkouri Stadium in Renti.

Their involvement emerged from witness statements, videos and the lifting of telephone privacy.