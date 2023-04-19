CULTURE

Crete’s Samaria Gorge set to reopen in May

The Samaria Gorge on the island of Crete will be ready to welcome visitors in May as the maintenance and restoration works of its main path have started, local authorities said on Tuesday. 

The work is being implemented by the Management Unit of Samaria National Park and Protected Areas of Western Crete of the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA). 

It includes bridge restoration, maintenance of the path and handrails, and construction of rockfall prevention structures. 

The management of the Samaria Gorge for visitors was transferred to NECCA in the summer of 2022, when the electronic ticketing system was put into operation for the first time. 

Last year, the gorge welcomed 168,593 people, which was the highest number of visitors since 2007.

