Philhellenes in 1821 | Athens | October 11

Under the auspices of the Greece 2021 Committee, on the occasion of the bicentennial celebration of the Greek War of Independence, the American College of Greece is organizing ον Monday the Eleftherios Venizelos Chair Lecture 2021 on “Somebody Else’s War: European and American Philhellenes in the Greek Revolution of the 1820s.” The lecture is by Emeritus Koraes Professor of Modern Greek & Byzantine History, Language & Literature at the Department of Classics of King’s College London Roderick Beaton. This is a hybrid event, held at the ACG Events Hall of The American College of Greece, 6 Gravias Street, Agia Paraskevi. It is free and open to 80 first-come, first-served guests with a Covid-19 vaccination or recovery certificate. It is also available online. To find out more contact [email protected], or click here.