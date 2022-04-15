Meet Market | Athens | April 16 & 17

The spring edition of the Meet Market brings together 125 Greek brands that produce clothing, accessories, jewelry, objets d’art, funky design items and artisanal foodstuffs at the City of Athens’ Technopolis cultural complex. There will also be an Easter egg hunt for the kids and cocktails for the grownups, along with a globe-trotting selection of street food. Admission is free of charge and opening hours are from 12 noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi,

tel 213.010.9300