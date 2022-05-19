Athens Photo World | Athens | To August 31

Greece’s foremost event celebrating the great photographers and journalists across the country and the globe who report on and capture the biggest and smallest events shaping the world today is back with a major exhibition and other parallel events. The main part of this year’s Athens Photo World, the World Press Photo 2022 exhibition, is being hosted from May 20 to June 11 by the National Library of Greece at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). The exhibits are from all over the world, and include an entry by Greece’s Konstantinos Tsakalidis from last summer’s devastating wildfires in Evia, which won the top prize in the European category. On May 29, meanwhile, the SNFCC is hosting a ceremony for the Yannis Behrakis International Photojournalism Award – dedicated to the late Greek photojournalist. Nature and the environment is another part of the event, which comprises an exhibition at the National Garden in downtown Athens, running May 20 to June 20, while the Athens Concert Hall courtyard will be hosting the “Flying Over the Country” section from May 20 to August 31, and the Melina Mercouri Cultural Center in Thiseio will be showing the award-winning entries from past year’s event, from June 9-19. For details, visit awp.gr.