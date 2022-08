Lithuanian director Cezaris Grauzinis brings a strikingly contemporary adaptation of Sophocles’ tragic tale of defiance against oppression to the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr).

On stage at the stunning Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on August 5 and 6, the play stars Elli Tringou in the title role, Vassilis Bisbikis as Creon and Ieroklis Michailidis as Coryphaeus.

It will have Greek and English surtitles.