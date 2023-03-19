Democrats Abroad | Athens | March 22

Democrats Abroad Greece brings together trans-Atlantic travelers, students, long-settled Greek Americans and digital nomads who care about US democracy and each other. On Wednesday, March 22, connect with new friends and allies in Athens at the Dems Abroad Happy Hour, from 6-9 p.m. at Plakaki Cafe (Filomousou Eterias Square, Plaka). Chat with newly elected DAGR board members and help cut a 50th Birthday Cake for the Equal Rights Amendment! For further information and to RSVP, visit democratsabroad.org/gr.

